Zhang Financial LLC Has $2.32 Million Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 535.2% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 142.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VYMI traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.51. 124,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,835. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $71.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.71.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $1.009 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

