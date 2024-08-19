Zhang Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 928.6% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $464.33.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $433.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,620. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $425.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $306.63 and a fifty-two week high of $449.94.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

