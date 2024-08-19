Zhang Financial LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Zhang Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Zhang Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $16,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,587,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $794,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $163.00. 642,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,294. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.97 and a 52-week high of $174.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.56. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

