Zhang Financial LLC Purchases 1,488 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 3.1% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Zhang Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $44,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. SWAN Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 30,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $193.24. The company had a trading volume of 182,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,357. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $201.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.12.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
