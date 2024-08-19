Zhang Financial LLC Purchases 1,488 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 3.1% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Zhang Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $44,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. SWAN Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 30,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $193.24. The company had a trading volume of 182,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,357. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $201.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.