Zhang Financial LLC Raises Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,511,000. Davidson Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $766,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total value of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,002,649.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total value of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at $45,002,649.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,389 shares of company stock worth $14,373,932. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.86 on Monday, hitting $168.75. 1,542,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,642,313. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $171.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.30. The company has a market cap of $398.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Dbs Bank cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.95.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

