Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CEO Sells $236,678.40 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $236,678.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,215,612.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeremy Wacksman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 6,776 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $359,602.32.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $53.60 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $61.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.68 and a beta of 1.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on Z. UBS Group raised Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Articles

