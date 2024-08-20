10,440 Shares in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in RxSight by 727.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in RxSight in the first quarter valued at $51,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RxSight by 361.4% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in RxSight by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RxSight in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RxSight

In other RxSight news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $586,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,906.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $353,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $586,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at $816,906.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,600 in the last ninety days. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RxSight Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RXST traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.79. 415,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,919. RxSight, Inc. has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $66.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -42.69 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.72.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. RxSight had a negative net margin of 31.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. RxSight’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RXST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of RxSight from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RxSight from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.14.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

