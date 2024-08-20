1,155 Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,155 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VMC. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1,218.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.56. 265,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.02. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $190.51 and a 52-week high of $278.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.73.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at $414,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

