21,272 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Acquired by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $806,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 604.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 53,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 45,544 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in PayPal by 44.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 18.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 234,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its stake in PayPal by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 51,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Stephens upped their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on PayPal from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.56.

PayPal Trading Up 2.3 %

PayPal stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.04. 10,968,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,428,194. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $72.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.