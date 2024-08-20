2,131 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Purchased by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,131 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,601 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,304 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

Shares of EXPE stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.52. 1,333,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,426,774. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.49. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,829,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,382.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

