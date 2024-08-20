25,772 Shares in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Bought by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $702,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDU traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.44. 100,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,741. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.74%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDU. StockNews.com lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Argus upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

