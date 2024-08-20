2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, 2U currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.00.

2U Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2U

Shares of 2U stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. 2U has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $135.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in 2U in the first quarter valued at $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of 2U by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 25,710 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in 2U by 232.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 361,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 252,800 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 627,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 271,133 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in 2U during the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

