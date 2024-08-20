4,201 Shares in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,201 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $165,164,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,325,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 11,586.7% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 686,128 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $53,710,000 after purchasing an additional 680,257 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Best Buy by 320.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 860,388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $67,352,000 after buying an additional 655,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at about $43,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.87.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $7,813,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,602,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,451,777.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $80,210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,858.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $7,813,831.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,602,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,451,777.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,383,370 shares of company stock valued at $288,293,276. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Best Buy stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.93. 489,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,068,671. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $93.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.90 and its 200 day moving average is $80.23.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

