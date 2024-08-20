4,500 Shares in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Bread Financial by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bread Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Bread Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 43,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.
Bread Financial Stock Performance
Shares of Bread Financial stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $55.47. 379,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,273. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $55.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.23.
Bread Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.58%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on BFH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bread Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Bread Financial from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.53.
Bread Financial Profile
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bread Financial
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.