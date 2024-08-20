521 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Purchased by Hobbs Group Advisors LLC

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 371.8% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3,519.0% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 890,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $5,911,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,157,578.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total value of $726,912.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,531.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,157,578.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,312 shares of company stock valued at $24,712,822 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

LHX traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $229.64. The company had a trading volume of 391,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,887. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $245.60. The stock has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.83 and its 200 day moving average is $218.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.43.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

