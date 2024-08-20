Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $111.20 and last traded at $111.40. Approximately 624,561 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,983,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.71. The stock has a market cap of $192.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.65%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

Institutional Trading of Abbott Laboratories

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories



Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

