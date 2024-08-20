AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Gap Down to $2.71

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.71, but opened at $2.64. AbCellera Biologics shares last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 391,941 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABCL has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark cut shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

AbCellera Biologics Trading Down 4.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.39.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 410.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbCellera Biologics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCL. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 20.1% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 27,525,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615,887 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $923,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,728,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 239,000 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 104.9% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 308,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 362.0% in the second quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 161,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 126,640 shares during the last quarter. 61.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

