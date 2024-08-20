ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Shares Up 1.7%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.10 and last traded at $17.10. 1,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 3,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.82.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46.

About ABN AMRO Bank

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and financial services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; investment and insurance products; and consumer, personal, car, and home improvement loan.

