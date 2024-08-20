Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.40.

AKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

AKR stock opened at $21.50 on Thursday. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $22.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.75, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.74.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.30). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $87.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 950.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,682,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,775,000 after buying an additional 1,192,138 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $18,139,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $18,070,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,790,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,273,000 after purchasing an additional 776,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $10,414,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

