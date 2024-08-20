Acala Token (ACA) One Day Volume Reaches $16.19 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $59.02 million and $16.19 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0578 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011279 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,591.69 or 0.99923965 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00012471 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00007783 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007579 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,098,199,159 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,249,996 coins. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,098,199,159 with 1,021,249,996 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.05509627 USD and is up 4.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $2,535,192.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.