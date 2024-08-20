Accredited Investors Inc. Buys 106 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 470.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $175.42. The company had a trading volume of 11,500,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,154,945. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $84.01 and a fifty-two week high of $193.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $909.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.43.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.