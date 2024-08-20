Accredited Investors Inc. Buys 543 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,357,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,850,000 after buying an additional 34,770 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $168.39. 3,885,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,657,043. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $171.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total value of $12,342,475.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,002,649.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,389 shares of company stock worth $14,373,932 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

