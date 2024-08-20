Accredited Investors Inc. Buys New Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 860.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock traded down $7.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $874.25. The company had a trading volume of 45,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,236. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $969.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $946.44. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $574.42 and a 1-year high of $1,130.00. The stock has a market cap of $114.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research’s stock is scheduled to split on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 35.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $1,025.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lam Research from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,006.10.

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total transaction of $687,282.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,945.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total transaction of $687,282.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,945.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total value of $10,329,263.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,596,739.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,326 shares of company stock worth $17,383,715. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

