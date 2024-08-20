Accredited Investors Inc. Buys Shares of 2,967 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of VCIT stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.72. The company had a trading volume of 602,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,967,075. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.05. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $82.76.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Momentum in Palo Alto Networks: Tech Stocks Still Going Strong
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Buffett’s Big Bet: Should You Follow Berkshire’s Move on OXY?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- GeoVax Labs: Is This Micro-Cap Biotech Stock a Boom or a Bust?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.