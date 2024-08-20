Accredited Investors Inc. Buys Shares of 2,967 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.72. The company had a trading volume of 602,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,967,075. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.05. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $82.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.3011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

