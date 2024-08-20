Accredited Investors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Accredited Investors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,886,849,000 after buying an additional 11,099,024 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,246,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,985,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $2,129,927,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,972,300,000 after buying an additional 8,298,920 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,813,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.82. The company had a trading volume of 26,369,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,486,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -480.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.92. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

