Accredited Investors Inc. Has $251,000 Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Accredited Investors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,734,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,532,000 after purchasing an additional 33,930 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 16,858.9% during the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 339,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,773,000 after acquiring an additional 337,347 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 23.6% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 758,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,701,000 after acquiring an additional 145,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.1% during the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.6 %

MS stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.12. The company had a trading volume of 199,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,478,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.48. The company has a market capitalization of $164.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $109.11.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 67.40%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $106,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,225,710.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $106,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,225,710.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 40,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total value of $4,261,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 442,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,146,293.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,000 shares of company stock worth $26,546,370 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.45.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

