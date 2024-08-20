Accredited Investors Inc. Makes New $190,000 Investment in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 53,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grab in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Grab by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,903,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,957,000 after purchasing an additional 310,506 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Grab by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 45,452,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410,574 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the second quarter worth approximately $2,442,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Grab by 17.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after acquiring an additional 514,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.30. 3,619,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,507,201. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.57 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Grab Holdings Limited has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $3.88.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Grab had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $664.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GRAB shares. Mizuho began coverage on Grab in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.02.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

