Accredited Investors Inc. Purchases 45 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keb Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,947,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VV traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $256.72. 168,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,975. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $187.49 and a 52 week high of $259.33.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

