Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 737 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Accredited Investors Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,593 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,964 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $960,397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Boeing by 563.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $896,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,043 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Boeing by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,850 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Boeing by 861.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,804,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $467,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.18.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $179.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,876,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,036,285. The firm has a market cap of $110.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.62 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.13.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

