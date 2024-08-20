ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Short Interest Up 5.7% in July

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,750,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 8,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $1,072,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,313,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -911.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 5.21. ADMA Biologics has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $18.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.90.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. ADMA Biologics had a positive return on equity of 17.24% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $107.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. ADMA Biologics’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on ADMA Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

