AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Stock Price Down 6.6%

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Free Report) were down 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.06 and last traded at $7.07. Approximately 8,298,839 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 9,214,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $822.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSOS. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 88,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

