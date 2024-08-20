Aerodrome Finance (AERO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $8.94 Million

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. During the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Aerodrome Finance has a market cap of $104.31 million and $8.94 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Aerodrome Finance

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,215,532,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official website is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@aerodromefi.

Buying and Selling Aerodrome Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,215,532,834.39671 with 581,096,879.2858295 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.6490579 USD and is up 1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $7,830,420.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

