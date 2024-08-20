AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Lifted to “Neutral” at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.00.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

AFC Gamma Trading Up 1.2 %

AFC Gamma Announces Dividend

Shares of AFCG opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86. AFC Gamma has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $13.66. The firm has a market cap of $206.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average is $11.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. AFC Gamma’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 31,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $378,840.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 3,775,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,651,513.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFCG. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,001,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in AFC Gamma by 11.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 640,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after purchasing an additional 66,702 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in AFC Gamma in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in AFC Gamma by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 26.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

