Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baird R W downgraded shares of Albemarle from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Albemarle from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.60.
Albemarle Stock Up 4.3 %
Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Albemarle Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Albemarle by 2,942.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Albemarle Company Profile
Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.
