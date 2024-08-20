Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Raised to $108.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BABA. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.32.

BABA stock opened at $83.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $96.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.73 and its 200 day moving average is $76.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. The company had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 46,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

