Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives $9.96 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.96.

ALLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $4.40 to $4.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Up 15.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Allogene Therapeutics

ALLO opened at $2.65 on Thursday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $5.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.36. The company has a market cap of $553.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, Director Franz B. Humer sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $26,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 255,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,292.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allogene Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 4.1% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,670,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,212,000 after purchasing an additional 221,840 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 76.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,177,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,147 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $6,349,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 24.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,550,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 507,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $5,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.