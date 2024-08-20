AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Increased to C$38.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.80.

Get AltaGas alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ALA

AltaGas Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of ALA stock traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$33.58. 124,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,727. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.50. AltaGas has a 12-month low of C$24.67 and a 12-month high of C$33.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.20.

In other news, Senior Officer Bertram Grant Bradley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.61, for a total value of C$252,075.00. In related news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 20,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.85, for a total transaction of C$597,006.00. Also, Senior Officer Bertram Grant Bradley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.61, for a total transaction of C$252,075.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $627,795 and sold 54,150 shares valued at $1,668,087. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AltaGas

(Get Free Report)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.