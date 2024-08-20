Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Trading Up 0.1%

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.47 and last traded at $51.38. 1,534,385 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 10,492,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

Altria Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $88.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.80.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altria Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MO. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,476,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Articles

