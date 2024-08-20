Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Trading Down 5.2%

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.60 and last traded at $27.74. 54,687 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 522,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMRC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ameresco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ameresco from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ameresco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Ameresco Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day moving average is $26.27.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $437.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.75 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 4.17%. Ameresco’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ameresco

In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $132,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,823.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $132,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,878 shares in the company, valued at $49,823.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter worth $75,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter worth $86,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1,215.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Articles

