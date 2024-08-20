American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.14.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at $14,223,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,227 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,458. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE AMT traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $219.48. 698,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,863. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $236.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 146.61%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

