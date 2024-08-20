Analog Devices (ADI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2024 guidance at 1.400-1.600 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $1.40-$1.60 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect Analog Devices to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $225.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $112.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.65. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $244.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.98%.

In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,209.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,209.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,570,541.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,791,543. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ADI. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.50.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

