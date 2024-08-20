Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/14/2024 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $4.00 to $3.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2024 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $3.00 to $2.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/13/2024 – Ballard Power Systems had its “underperformer” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a $1.60 price target on the stock, down previously from $3.50.

8/13/2024 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $2.25 to $1.70. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2024 – Ballard Power Systems was downgraded by analysts at Cibc World Mkts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/13/2024 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $4.00 to $3.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2024 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $3.00 to $2.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/13/2024 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $3.00 to $2.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/13/2024 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $3.25 to $2.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/13/2024 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $15.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – Ballard Power Systems was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $2.50.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.85. 1,631,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,803,626. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $553.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.77. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $4.34.

Get Ballard Power Systems Inc alerts:

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 177.95% and a negative return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,321,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 186,833 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 865,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 89,643 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 714,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 236,449 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 707,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 565,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 38,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.