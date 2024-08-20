Analysts Set CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) PT at $446.00

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $452.78.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James downgraded CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

CACI International stock opened at $466.63 on Thursday. CACI International has a 12-month low of $302.21 and a 12-month high of $470.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $442.73 and a 200 day moving average of $406.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CACI International will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total value of $85,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,538.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total value of $857,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,990.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total transaction of $85,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,538.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at $18,271,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 293.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,182,000 after purchasing an additional 35,788 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 147.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,835 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in CACI International by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 82,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,345,000 after buying an additional 14,602 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CACI International by 487.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after buying an additional 14,047 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

