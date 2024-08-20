Analysts Set Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) PT at $33.42

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

CRBG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of Corebridge Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $56,432,182.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 292,271,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,534,313,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 39,964,738 shares of company stock worth $1,132,432,195 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRBG opened at $28.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.97. Corebridge Financial has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average of $27.70.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Corebridge Financial will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.21%.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

