Analysts Set Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) PT at $80.00

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on GEF. StockNews.com cut Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Greif in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Greif from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Greif from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Greif from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Greif Stock Performance

GEF opened at $61.55 on Tuesday. Greif has a 52-week low of $55.95 and a 52-week high of $74.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.91 and its 200-day moving average is $62.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Greif had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Greif will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greif Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Quarry LP increased its position in Greif by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 12.3% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 262,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 28,669 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Greif by 16.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Greif by 21.7% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 13,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Greif by 16.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 372,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,381,000 after purchasing an additional 53,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

