Analyzing Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) and Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) and Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Revolution Medicines has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alvotech has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Revolution Medicines and Alvotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolution Medicines $11.58 million 629.65 -$436.37 million ($3.75) -11.64 Alvotech $306.77 million 1.32 -$551.73 million ($2.08) -6.25

Profitability

Revolution Medicines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alvotech. Revolution Medicines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alvotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Revolution Medicines and Alvotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolution Medicines N/A -34.57% -30.71% Alvotech -633.61% N/A -80.37%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.3% of Revolution Medicines shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Revolution Medicines shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Alvotech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Revolution Medicines and Alvotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolution Medicines 0 0 11 1 3.08 Alvotech 0 1 1 0 2.50

Revolution Medicines currently has a consensus price target of $52.92, indicating a potential upside of 21.23%. Alvotech has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.78%. Given Revolution Medicines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Revolution Medicines is more favorable than Alvotech.

Summary

Revolution Medicines beats Alvotech on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revolution Medicines



Revolution Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies. Its RAS(ON) inhibitors include RMC-6236 (multi), RMC-6291 (G12C), and RMC-9805 (G12D), which are in phase 1 clinical trial; and development candidates comprise RMC-5127 (G12V), RMC-0708 (Q61H), and RMC-8839 (G13C), as well as programs focused on G12R and other targets. The company's RAS companion inhibitors include RMC-4630 that is in phase 2 clinical trial; and RMC-5552, which is in phase 1 clinical trial. Revolution Medicines, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Alvotech



Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass. In addition, it offers AVT05, a biosimilar to Simponi and Simponi Aria, which is in early phase development to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other indications; AVT16, a biosimilar to an Entyvio product; AVT23, a biosimilar to Xolair, which is in late-stage development to treat nasal polyps; and AVT33, a biosimilar to an Keytruda product. Alvotech was founded in 2013 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

