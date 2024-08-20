Analyzing Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) & ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA)

ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA – Get Free Report) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ECD Automotive Design and Li Auto’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECD Automotive Design $20.72 million 1.70 -$1.60 million N/A N/A Li Auto $130.70 billion 0.17 $1.65 billion $1.50 14.31

Li Auto has higher revenue and earnings than ECD Automotive Design.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECD Automotive Design 0 0 1 0 3.00 Li Auto 0 1 6 0 2.86

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ECD Automotive Design and Li Auto, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

ECD Automotive Design currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 718.48%. Li Auto has a consensus target price of $40.08, suggesting a potential upside of 86.69%. Given ECD Automotive Design’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ECD Automotive Design is more favorable than Li Auto.

Volatility & Risk

ECD Automotive Design has a beta of -1.59, meaning that its stock price is 259% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Li Auto has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ECD Automotive Design and Li Auto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECD Automotive Design N/A N/A N/A Li Auto 8.73% 16.65% 7.27%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.8% of ECD Automotive Design shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Li Auto shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of ECD Automotive Design shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.5% of Li Auto shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Li Auto beats ECD Automotive Design on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECD Automotive Design

ECD Automotive Design, Inc. engages in the production and sale of customized Land Rover vehicles in the United States. The company also provides repair or upgrade services and extended warranties to customers. It restores various vehicles, including Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA and III, the Range Rover Classic, and Jaguar E-Type. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kissimmee, Florida.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc. operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment. The company offers its products through online and offline channels. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

