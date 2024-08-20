Ankr (ANKR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8.30 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $261.55 million and approximately $8.30 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ankr has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0262 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011231 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,966.47 or 1.00141139 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007787 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00012416 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007560 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02457499 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 321 active market(s) with $6,352,034.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

