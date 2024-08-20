Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Lowered to $280.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.43 EPS.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Applied Materials from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $233.14.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMAT

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.5 %

AMAT stock opened at $210.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.16 and a 200-day moving average of $210.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. Applied Materials has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $255.89.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In related news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total transaction of $12,458,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 458,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,223,763.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total value of $12,458,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 458,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,223,763.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total value of $2,325,559.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,185 shares in the company, valued at $11,639,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,827 shares of company stock worth $21,382,560. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 924 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Applied Materials by 3.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,016 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.