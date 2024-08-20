Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Shares Down 5.1%

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.58. 283,823 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,487,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. William Blair started coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Applied Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Applied Therapeutics

The company has a market capitalization of $673.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 119,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $709,174.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,690,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,816,675.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 16,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $73,353.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 119,591 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $709,174.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,690,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,816,675.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 670,369 shares of company stock valued at $3,570,036. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

